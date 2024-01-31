Tolerance.ca
The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Inflation has fallen for the fourth successive quarter.

Australia’s annual inflation rate fell to 4.1% in the December quarter 2023, down from 7.8% in the December quarter 2022.

The new rate is the lowest in two years and the closest in two years to the Reserve Bank’s target band of 2–3%.

The decline in inflation exceeded market expectations.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
