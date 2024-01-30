Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Playing Politics with the Right to Seek Asylum in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather near the White House in Washington, DC for a protest to speak out against the Biden administration's reported plans for new asylum restrictions at the southern border, March 16, 2023. © 2023 Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via AP Given all the political grandstanding in this presidential election year, it is hard to take at face value the various, deeply flawed proposals that could drastically obstruct the long-standing, legally protected right to seek asylum in the United States. But it remains important not to lose sight of the principles at stake.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
