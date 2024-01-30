Tolerance.ca
The idea of ‘sovereignty’ is central to the Treaty debate – why is it so hard to define?

By Jack Vowles, Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
If Māori did not explicitly cede sovereignty in 1840, neither did they fully retain it. If sovereignty is already being shared, where does Te Tiriti o Waitangi sit within our unwritten constitution?The Conversation


