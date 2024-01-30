Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dog care below freezing − how to keep your pet warm and safe from cold weather, road salt and more this winter

By Erik Christian Olstad, Health Sciences Assistant Professor of Clinical Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis
Time outside with your dog in the spring, summer and fall can be lovely. Visiting your favorite downtown café on a cool spring morning, going to a favorite dog park on a clear summer evening or going on walks along a river when the leaves are changing color are all wonderful when the weather is favorable. But in much of the country, when winter rolls around, previously hospitable conditions can quickly turn chilly and dangerous for people and pups alike.

Winter brings some unique challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uzbekistan’s repression survivors tell their harrowing stories in a new documentary
~ Eating leafy greens could be better for oral health than using mouthwash
~ How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn from them
~ ‘We miners die a lot.’ Appalling conditions and poverty wages: the lives of cobalt miners in the DRC
~ The Zone of Interest: new Holocaust film powerfully lays bare the mechanisms of genocide
~ Nigeria’s plastic ban: why it’s good and how it can work
~ Masters of the Air: Apple’s Air Force drama is imperfect, but powerful
~ Boulder strengthens rules against plastic bags – but do bans and fines actually reduce waste?
~ Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre is leaving the gun group in trouble but still powerful
~ For 150 years, Black journalists have known what confederate monuments really stood for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter