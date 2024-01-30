Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Migrant Children Sleep in the Street in Marseille

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Half of unaccompanied migrant children who face an age assessment in Marseille are denied formal recognition as a child, yet those decisions are overturned for nearly 75 percent of those who file an appeal. © Nicolas Tucat via Getty Images Unaccompanied migrant children arriving in Marseille undergo arbitrary age assessments, leading to denial of their rights to housing, health, and education. One in two are initially denied recognition of minority, but nearly three-quarters of those who appeal ultimately establish that they are under 18. French officials need to ensure…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Judge Arrested After Criticizing Houthis
~ Jamaica is developing, but at what cost?
~ Serbian media blame Armenian ‘betrayal’ of Russia for the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
~ The UN’s top court didn’t call for a ceasefire in Gaza – how does NZ respond now?
~ There is overwhelming gender bias in the NDIS – and the review doesn’t address it
~ Thailand: Don’t Return Rock Band Members to Russia
~ Hockey Canada’s issues go beyond a few bad apples — the entire system needs to be re-engineered
~ Drone attack on American troops risks widening Middle East conflict – and drawing in Iran-US tensions
~ What’s unsettling about Catan: How board games uphold colonial narratives
~ Bhutan: New Government Should Release Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter