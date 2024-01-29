Child poverty is on the rise in Canada, putting over 1 million kids at risk of life-long negative effects
By Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, Scientist, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Shainur Premji, Research Fellow, Centre for Health Economics, University of York, UK
Over one million Canadian children live in poverty. Child poverty is a pernicious childhood adversity that has detrimental long-term impacts on health, development and well-being throughout life.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 29, 2024