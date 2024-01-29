60% of Australian English teachers think video games are a ‘legitimate’ text to study. But only 15% have used one
By Amanda Gutierrez, Associate Professor in Literacy and WIL partnerships, Australian Catholic University
Kathy Mills, Professor of Literacies and Digital Cultures, Australian Catholic University
Laura Scholes, Associate Professor of Gender and Literacies, Australian Catholic University
Luke Rowe, Lecturer and Researcher (Science of Learning), Australian Catholic University
Many English teachers are thinking seriously about how gaming applies in their classrooms. But opinions are divided about how to approach it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 29, 2024