Human Rights Observatory

War Crimes Trial Continues in Uganda After Long Delays

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thomas Kwoyelo at the opening of his trial at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Gulu, Uganda on September 24, 2018. © 2018 Patrick Uma The defense stage of Thomas Kwoyelo’s trial finally began in Uganda on January 19, 2023, nearly 13 years after the war crimes case against the alleged commander in the rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) began. This trial provides a rare opportunity for justice for victims of the two-decade war between the LRA and the Ugandan military. Kwoyelo is being tried at the International Crimes Division (ICD), a division…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
