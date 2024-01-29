Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A single person on universal credit now receives 20% less than what it costs just to eat and keep warm

By Donald Hirsch, Professor of Social Policy, Loughborough University
The UK’s income safety net is in tatters.

In principle, anyone without income can escape destitution by claiming universal credit or, if above pension age, pension credit. In reality, the value of working-age benefits has fallen to such a low level relative to need that they can fail to meet the most basic requirements of daily life.

Worse still, the majority of people without earnings will have to live on even less than these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fleeing home as a queer Ukrainian
~ When is criticism of Israel antisemitic? A scholar of modern Jewish history explains
~ Friendship is crucial for refugee children – here’s how to talk to your child about being welcoming
~ Silent fields: a cocktail of pesticides is stunting bumblebee colonies across Europe, study shows
~ From mud and vinegar to 3D printing skin, the way we treat wounds still challenges humanity
~ The death of Pitchfork is worrying news for music journalism – and the women who read it
~ From Twitter to X: one year on, are white supremacists back?
~ Nasa’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity has ended its mission – its success paves the way for more flying vehicles on other planets and moons
~ The battle of Waterlooplein: how Amsterdam’s Jews fought back against Nazi occupation in 1941
~ How simple changes can open up Britain’s green spaces so everyone can benefit from them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter