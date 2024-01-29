Tolerance.ca
Cybercrime victims who aren’t proficient in English are undercounted – and poorly protected

By Fawn Ngo, Associate Professor of Criminology, University of South Florida
In the United States, the Internet Crime Complaint Center serves as a critical component in the FBI’s efforts to combat cybercrime. The center’s website provides educational resources to help individuals and businesses protect themselves from cyberthreats and also allows them to report their victimization by submitting complaints related to internet crimes. The Internet Crime Complaint Center also publishes annual reports summarizing the current state of internet crime, trends…The Conversation


