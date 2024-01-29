Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who we care about is limited – but our research shows how humans can expand their ‘moral circle’

By James Kirby, Associate Professor in Psychology, The University of Queensland
Charlie Crimston, Lecturer in Psychology, Australian National University
When it feels like so many people are in need of compassion, how do we decide where to direct it?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
