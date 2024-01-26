Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria Should Act on UN Review’s Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates attend the opening day of the 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Keystone/Valentin Flauraud The Nigerian government should adopt and act on recommendations made by member states at the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process earlier this week. The recommendations, made on January 23, cover a range of concerns, including the death penalty, lack of justice and accountability for abuses by government security forces and other actors, women’s political participation, sexual…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN world court calls for prevention of genocidal acts in Gaza
~ In northern Uganda, war survivors and comfort dogs are ‘healing together’
~ UN’s top court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’ in Gaza but fails to call for immediate ceasefire
~ UN court ruling against Israel shows limits of legal power to prevent genocide − but rapid speed
~ Mali’s Peace Deal Ends
~ British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict
~ 5 key talking points as Afcon enters the knock-out phase in Côte d'Ivoire
~ Disinformation is often blamed for swaying elections – the research says something else
~ The Kitchen: Daniel Kaluuya and Kano’s dystopian film portrays a gentrified future uncomfortably close to home
~ What would Carl Jung tell you to do with your spreadsheet of life goals? Throw it away and embrace the feminine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter