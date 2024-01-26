Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

British journalist Myriam Francois hits back on Houthi bombings and Red Sea conflict

By The New Arab
British journalist, filmmaker, and writer Myriam Francois strongly challenges the "insane" suggestion that bombing the Houthis in Yemen should have occurred earlier for economic reasons, in her interview on Sky News.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN’s top court orders Israel to ‘prevent genocide’ in Gaza but fails to call for immediate ceasefire
~ UN court ruling against Israel shows limits of legal power to prevent genocide − but rapid speed
~ Mali’s Peace Deal Ends
~ 5 key talking points as Afcon enters the knock-out phase in Côte d'Ivoire
~ Disinformation is often blamed for swaying elections – the research says something else
~ The Kitchen: Daniel Kaluuya and Kano’s dystopian film portrays a gentrified future uncomfortably close to home
~ What would Carl Jung tell you to do with your spreadsheet of life goals? Throw it away and embrace the feminine
~ How cars and road infrastructure became part of the UK’s culture wars
~ Is diabetes remission really as hard to achieve as a new study suggests?
~ AI is supposed to make us more efficient – but it could mean we waste more energy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter