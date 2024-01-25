Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the seabed could be a refuge for gorgonian coral forests threatened by marine heat waves

By Lorenzo Bramanti, Chargé de Recherches CNRS à l'Observatoire Océanologique de Banyuls, au Laboratoire d'écogéochimie des environnements benthiques, Sorbonne Université
In the Mediterranean, heat waves are decimating underwater forests that are essential to ecosystems. The gorgonians seem to be better able to resist in the depths, but this refuge may only be temporary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
