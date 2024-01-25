Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: high numbers of journalists are being killed but it’s hard to prove they’re being targeted

By Colleen Murrell, Full Professor in Journalism, Dublin City University
Wael Dahdouh, one of the most well-known faces of Palestinian journalism in the Gaza conflict, has this week started medical treatment in Qatar. Dahdouh was wounded in December in an Israeli drone strike that killed his camera operator.

Al-Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief has also lost his wife, two children and a grandchild in an Israeli raid that hit his home. This was followed by the loss of another son Hamza,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Desert blues: From Tuareg rebellion to global airwaves
~ How the seabed could be a refuge for gorgonian coral forests threatened by marine heat waves
~ Africa’s savannah elephants: small ‘fortress’ parks aren’t the answer – they need room to roam
~ Cecilia Atim Ogwal: a fearless Ugandan politician who spoke her mind and challenged conventions
~ Spreadsheet errors can have disastrous consequences – yet we keep making the same mistakes
~ In most provinces, 4-year-olds aren’t at school — but it’s an economically smart way to create child-care spaces
~ Women still face gender inequalities at work post-pandemic
~ Animals see the world in different colours than humans – new camera reveals what this looks like
~ What can we learn from the history of pre-war Germany to the atmosphere today in the U.S.?
~ Two charts that reveal a key weakness in Trump’s reelection bid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter