Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From New York to Jakarta, land in many coastal cities is sinking faster than sea levels are rising

By Pei-Chin Wu, Ph.D. Candidate in Oceangraphy, University of Rhode Island
Meng (Matt) Wei, Associate Professor of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island
Steven D’Hondt, Professor of Oceanography, Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island
Land subsidence is a factor as preparations are made for rising sea levels and strengthening storms. Human infrastructure, including buildings and groundwater extraction, increases vulnerabilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Tax debate tricky for Dutton, despite issue of Albanese breaking his word
~ The African Union is working on peace in Sudan: expert explains why it’s in everyone’s interests
~ Ireland’s asylum debate has turned violent thanks to the spread of misinformation and disinformation
~ How the tide turned on transgender support charity Mermaids
~ It’s a myth that England was created on the battlefield – most of it happened at the negotiating table
~ How to protect your data privacy: A digital media expert provides steps you can take and explains why you can’t go it alone
~ Ice storms, January downpours, heavy snow, no snow: Diagnosing ‘warming winter syndrome’
~ Nazi genocides of Jews and Roma were entangled from the start – and so are their efforts at Holocaust remembrance today
~ Thinking about work as a calling can be meaningful, but there can be unexpected downsides as well
~ A Western-imposed peace deal in Ukraine risks feeding Russia’s hunger for land – as it did with Serbia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter