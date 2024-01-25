From New York to Jakarta, land in many coastal cities is sinking faster than sea levels are rising
By Pei-Chin Wu, Ph.D. Candidate in Oceangraphy, University of Rhode Island
Meng (Matt) Wei, Associate Professor of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island
Steven D’Hondt, Professor of Oceanography, Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island
Land subsidence is a factor as preparations are made for rising sea levels and strengthening storms. Human infrastructure, including buildings and groundwater extraction, increases vulnerabilities.
© The Conversation
