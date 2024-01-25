Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Strife in the courtroom’ − a former federal judge discusses Trump’s second trial for defaming E. Jean Carroll

By John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
A retired federal judge sheds light on what’s going on in Judge Lewis Kaplan’s courtroom during the latest trial involving former President Donald Trump.The Conversation


© The Conversation
