Kyrgyzstan: Bill Threatens to Curb Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The parliament (Supreme Council) of the Kyrgyz Republic. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. © Mariusz Prusaczyk via Getty Images (Bishkek, January 25, 2024) – The Kyrgyz parliament should reject the highly repressive “foreign representatives” draft law, which would unduly interfere with the activities of nongovernmental organizations receiving funding from abroad  organizations including Human Rights Watch said in a statement today. The bill passed parliamentary committee review on January 23, 2024, and has passed a first reading. It needs approval at second and third readings and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
