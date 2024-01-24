Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada lags behind on efforts to address human rights abuses in seafood supply chains

By Peter Vandergeest, Professor of Geography, York University, Canada
Carli Melo, PhD Candidate in Geography, York University, Canada
Melissa Marschke, Professor, School of International Development and Global Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Canada is an outlier in its failure to hold buyers and retailers accountable for labour abuse in seafood supply chains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
