Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The palm tree that lives beneath the rainforest floor

By Chungui Lu, Professor of Sustainable Agriculture, Nottingham Trent University
In the heart of western Borneo’s vibrant jungles, the edible fruits of the underground palm are well-known to the local people who snack on them. But this botanical marvel has remained unnoticed by the scientific community for so long because it flowers and bears fruit underground.

At first glance, Pinanga subterranea, a rare palm tree, it looks like a small plant or seedling. Compared to a typical palm tree, Pinanga subterranea looks more modest and dainty, making it well-suited for smaller spaces or dense forests.

Its bright red fruits stay almost completely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What a fair deal for ex-steelworkers would look like as the industry decarbonises
~ Training to reduce cognitive bias may improve decision making after all
~ Van Gogh’s final months were his most productive
~ Five books about the COVID pandemic to look out for in 2024
~ New Fortnite-style recruitment video shows how UK armed forces are getting serious about prospects of Nato war with Russia
~ UK press warns of Nato war with Russia – newspapers are clearly keen to avoid mistakes of WWII
~ Economic crisis in Cuba: government missteps and tightening US sanctions are to blame
~ Here’s what happens to your body during plane turbulence – and how to reduce the discomfort it causes
~ People in the world’s ‘blue zones’ live longer – their diet could hold the key to why
~ Access and exclusion: What COP28 revealed about the dynamics of global climate diplomacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter