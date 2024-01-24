Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Tryvertising’: testing new products in holiday homes could be a win for local brands and cautious customers

By Jialin (Snow) Wu, Reader in Sustainable and Digitalised Service Economy, University of Huddersfield
Chen Zheng, Senior Lecturer at School of Event, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Leeds Beckett University
Hongbo (Daisy) Liu, Senior Lecturer, University of Surrey
After a recent city break to Paris, one of our colleagues told us about how much she’d enjoyed some excellent coffee during her trip. But it hadn’t been served in a restaurant or a cafe – she had made it herself at the apartment she was staying in using one of those capsule coffee machines.

When she returned home, she genuinely missed the quality of the drink she had been able to make so effortlessly. So she ended up buying the machine for her own home – same brand, same model, same colour as the one she had been using on holiday.

Her experience illustrates the effectiveness…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
