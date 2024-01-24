Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Why should we still be surprised when a PM doesn’t keep his word?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
All prime ministers break promises. But there are some whose breaches go into the history books – and Anthony Albanese has just joined that group.The Conversation


