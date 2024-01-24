Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Dissident Arrested After Criticizing Minister

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ny Nak at his farm. © Facebook/Nak Ny (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should drop all charges against Ny Nak, an outspoken critic of the government who was arrested on January 5, 2024, in response to comments he posted on Facebook, and immediately release him, Human Rights Watch said today. Nak is being held in pretrial detention on politically motivated charges of incitement to discriminate and criminal defamation concerning his criticism of Cambodian Minister of Labor Heng Sour. “Cambodia’s new government has picked up where the previous government left off…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Crucial Hearing as Journalists Under Siege in Greece
~ As another cyclone heads for Queensland, we must be ready for the new threat: torrential rain and floods
~ Kim Williams to be new ABC chair, described by Albanese as ‘a true renaissance man’
~ Mosquitoes can spread the flesh-eating Buruli ulcer. Here’s how you can protect yourself
~ Some Australian Open matches run extremely late. How would that impact player sleep and recovery?
~ The government has announced the scope of its sexual violence inquiry. Here’s what it gets right (and what it doesn’t)
~ Iran urged to halt ‘horrific wave of executions’
~ A look back at Norman Jewison’s stellar directing career and commitment to Canadian filmmakers
~ Michigan selects its legislative redistricting commissioners the way the ancient Athenians did
~ Oscar nominees 2024: ‘Past Lives’ spotlights the pull of first love alongside the yearning for glory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter