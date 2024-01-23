Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A look back at Norman Jewison’s stellar directing career and commitment to Canadian filmmakers

By Vincent Georgie, Marketing Faculty, Odette School of Business, University of Windsor
Jewison had a trailblazing commitment to the development of film in Canada, seen both in his founding of the Canadian Film Centre and when he visited us at the Windsor International Film Festival.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
