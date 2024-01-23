Waitangi 2024: how the Treaty strengthens democracy and provides a check on unbridled power
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
ACT’s Treaty Principles Bill assumes Māori have been granted special privileges. But it can equally be argued the Treaty prevents the undemocratic concentration of power in the hands of a few.
- Tuesday, January 23, 2024