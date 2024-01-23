Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the word ‘voodoo’ became a racial slur

By Danielle N. Boaz, Associate Professor of Africana Studies, University of North Carolina – Charlotte
Shows, movies and day-to-day language promote myths about voodoo that reinforce more than a century of stereotypes and discrimination, writes a scholar of Africana studies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Back in the USSR: New high school textbooks in Russia whitewash Stalin’s terror as Putin wages war on historical memory
~ How much influence does Iran have over its proxy ‘Axis of Resistance’ − Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis?
~ ‘Collective mind’ bridges societal divides − psychology research explores how watching the same thing can bring people together
~ Albatrosses are threatened with extinction – and climate change could put their nesting sites at risk
~ A TikTok ‘expert’ says you have post-traumatic stress disorder − but do you? A trauma psychiatrist explains what PTSD really is and how to seek help
~ Where do Israel and Hamas get their weapons?
~ Nick Saban’s ‘epic era’ of coaching is over, but the exploitation of players in big-time college football is not
~ Education has a huge role to play in peace and development: 5 essential reads
~ Three South African universities have new approaches to assessing students: why this is a good thing
~ Could taxing land more than income fix the UK housing crisis?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter