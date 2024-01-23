Why your period symptoms might be worse in the winter
By Jahnavi Daru, Senior lecturer in Women's Health, Queen Mary University of London
Ewelina Rogozinska, Research Fellow, MRC Clinical Trials Unit, UCL
Varsha Jain, Clinical Research Fellow, MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, The University of Edinburgh
Period symptoms are frustrating no matter the time of year. But those who menstruate might feel like certain symptoms are worse during the winter months, when the weather is gloomy, the days are short and cold and flu seem to always be lurking. This phenomenon has even been dubbed “winter period fatigue syndrome”.
Unfortunately, there’s no evidence that such a thing as winter period fatigue syndrome exists. There’s also no good evidence to suggest changes in…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 23, 2024