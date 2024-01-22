Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Hampshire voting doesn't look like other states − here's why that matters for the Republican primary

By Dante Scala, Professor of political science, University of New Hampshire
A New Hampshire election and politics expert agrees that independent voters are important in the state’s primary − but they shouldn’t be misconstrued with people who are registered as undeclared.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urban agriculture isn't as climate-friendly as it seems – but these best practices can transform gardens and city farms
~ Untrained bystanders can administer drone-delivered naloxone, potentially saving lives of opioid overdose victims
~ Breaking down fat byproducts could lead to healthier aging − researchers identify a key enzyme that does just that
~ Think wine is a virtue, not a vice? Nutrition label information surprised many US consumers
~ Congress is close to expanding the child tax credit again − with a smaller boost for families this time
~ 'No cash accepted' signs are bad news for millions of unbanked Americans
~ Why do people have different tastes in music? A music education expert explains why some songs are universally liked, while others aren't
~ Transgender regret? Research challenges narratives about gender-affirming surgeries
~ A surprising history of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, once a leader in expanding civil rights and now a leader in limiting government power
~ Alcohol and drugs rewire your brain by changing how your genes work – research is investigating how to counteract addiction's effects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter