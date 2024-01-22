Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana wants to make importing food like rice and tomatoes more costly: expert explains why it's a bad idea

By Sylvanus Kwaku Afesorgbor, Associate Professor, Agri-Food Trade and Policy, University of Guelph
Ghana, like many other developing nations, relies heavily on imports of food and consumer goods to feed its population. For instance, Ghana imports 55% of the rice that is consumed locally. The country’s import dependence is primarily a consequence of the production of low-value primary products without substantial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urban agriculture isn't as climate-friendly as it seems – but these best practices can transform gardens and city farms
~ Untrained bystanders can administer drone-delivered naloxone, potentially saving lives of opioid overdose victims
~ Breaking down fat byproducts could lead to healthier aging − researchers identify a key enzyme that does just that
~ Think wine is a virtue, not a vice? Nutrition label information surprised many US consumers
~ Congress is close to expanding the child tax credit again − with a smaller boost for families this time
~ 'No cash accepted' signs are bad news for millions of unbanked Americans
~ Why do people have different tastes in music? A music education expert explains why some songs are universally liked, while others aren't
~ Transgender regret? Research challenges narratives about gender-affirming surgeries
~ A surprising history of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, once a leader in expanding civil rights and now a leader in limiting government power
~ New Hampshire voting doesn't look like other states − here's why that matters for the Republican primary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter