Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok's pomegranate obsession: the trendy fruit was also big during the Renaissance to talk about female fertility

By Gabriele Neher, Associate Professor in History of Art, University of Nottingham
Pomegranates are hot right now, the red fruit with its glistening jewel-like segments has become the centre of a new TikTok trend. The hashtags #pomegranate and #pomegranategirl have been trending in videos featuring debates about sexuality and feminism.

At the risk of sounding all staid and academic but this all is just so Renaissance. Actually, it is more than that, as the roots of pomegranate symbolism and its links to femininity and sexuality extend into classical writings.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ British Gymnastics' new rules on weighing athletes – a sticking plaster solution
~ Inflation: how a different approach could ease the burden of the cost of living crisis
~ Weaver Press is closing – how one small, brave Zimbabwean publisher made a difference
~ Italy: MPs should reject “unworkable, harmful and unlawful” migration deal with Albania
~ Alex: “My approach to technology is informed by political struggles”
~ Russian series on Perestroika-era youth gangs breaks popularity records, defying attempts to ban it
~ Burkina Faso: Free human rights defender Daouda Diallo and end discriminatory conscription of independent voices
~ Iraq: Iranian Attack Kills Civilians in Erbil
~ Senegal: Pre-Election Crackdown
~ Do national parks and wildlife conservation regulations in Nepal benefit Indigenous people?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter