Italy: MPs should reject “unworkable, harmful and unlawful” migration deal with Albania

By Amnesty International
Italy’s lawmakers must reject an agreement to detain people rescued at sea by Italian ships in Albania, Amnesty International said as the Italian Parliament begins its debate on ratifying the deal today. The scheme to build migrant detention centres in Albania is part of a broader international trend to move border control and asylum processing […] The post Italy: MPs should reject “unworkable, harmful and unlawful” migration deal with Albania appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
