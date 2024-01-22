Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian series on Perestroika-era youth gangs breaks popularity records, defying attempts to ban it

By Russia Post
Russian streaming services premiered the series "Slovo Patsana. Krov’ na asphalte" (The Boy’s Word: Blood on the Asphalt). Within just a month, it was breaking popularity records in Russia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
More
