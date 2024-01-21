The Solar System used to have nine planets. Maybe it still does? Here’s your catch-up on space today
By Sara Webb, Lecturer, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
Rebecca Allen, Coordinator Swinburne Astronomy Online | Program Lead of Microgravity Experimentation, Space Technology and Industry Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
When most of us left school there were still 9 planets – but we’ve come a long way since Pluto’s demotion. Here’s what’s next on the space agenda.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 21, 2024