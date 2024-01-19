Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migrants can be a transformative force for sustainable development

By Sonja Fransen, Senior Researcher, Migration and Development, Maastricht Economic and Social Research Institute on Innovation and Technology (UNU-MERIT), United Nations University
Neil Adger, Professor of Human Geography, University of Exeter
Ricardo Safra de Campos, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Exeter
William C. Clark, Professor of International Science, Public Policy and Human Development, Harvard University
Amsterdammers are proud of their city. But it turns out that people who have moved there from other parts of the world are just as concerned about keeping the place green and pleasant. We surveyed Amsterdam residents and found, among other things, that recent migrants were just as likely to recycle as those born and raised in the city.

Similarly, research has shown that internal and international migrants living in Accra,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Navigating Rwanda's media landscape ahead of the upcoming election
~ Students in this course learn the art of the apology
~ Old forests are critically important for slowing climate change and merit immediate protection from logging
~ Beijing may have brokered a fragile truce in northern Myanmar – but it can't mask China's inability to influence warring parties
~ Boeing door plug blowout highlights a possible crisis of competence − an aircraft safety expert explains
~ The US is struggling to handle an immigration surge – here's how Europe is dealing with its own influx
~ I’m an artist using scientific data as an artistic medium − here’s how I make meaning
~ Mac at 40: User experience was the innovation that launched a technology revolution
~ Face recognition technology follows a long analog history of surveillance and control based on identifying physical features
~ Why are floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal so devastating? Urban planning expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter