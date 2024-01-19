Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Latin America's colonial period was far less Catholic than it might seem − despite the Inquisition's attempts to police religion

By Diego Javier Luis, Assistant Professor of History, Tufts University
Conversion was often a violent affair, but that doesn’t mean it was 100% successful. Colonial Latin America was home to many different spiritual traditions from Indigenous, African and Asian cultures.The Conversation


