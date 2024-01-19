What is genocide? Six western countries want a broader application of genocide – experts unpack why it matters
By Kerstin Bree Carlson, Associate Professor International Law, Roskilde University
Line Engbo Gissel, Associate Professor, Global Political Sociology, Roskilde University
In November 2023, six western states filed a joint application before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) arguing for an ample and expansive understanding of genocide. This intervention, as it is legally termed, was made by Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK in relation to the genocide case The Gambia filed against Myanmar in 2019. The still on-going case revolves around the violent…
- Friday, January 19, 2024