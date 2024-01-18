Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: possibility of imminent Russian offensive focuses minds on Kyiv's weapons shortages

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
As you’d expect, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been working the room at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. After a disappointing end to 2023 on the battlefield, with signs of battle fatigue among some of his key allies, Zelensky will be aware of the need to press his country’s case to so many world leaders. An estimated 60 heads of state and government are thought to have made the trip to Switzerland for this global forum, more than in previous years.

It was preceded by a meeting of more than 90 national security advisers, for whom a key agenda item was coming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Over 450,000 children institutionalized across Europe, Central Asia
~ Ukraine war: talk of Russian spring offensive raises fears that Kyiv is ill-prepared to face it
~ DNA from stone age chewing gum sheds light on diet and disease in Scandinavia's ancient hunter-gatherers
~ How AI threatens free speech – and what must be done about it
~ Body image issues are rising in men – research suggests techniques to improve it
~ Migration can be a good thing for the environment – here's how
~ Replacing shipbuilding with creative industries won't be without risk for Northern Ireland's economy
~ Ai Weiwei says art that can be replicated by AI is 'meaningless' – philosopher explains what that means for the future of art
~ The maths of rightwing populism: easy answers + confidence = reassuring certainty
~ Military interests are pushing new nuclear power – and the UK government has finally admitted it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter