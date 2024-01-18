Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black hole, neutron star or something new? We discovered an object that defies explanation

By Ewan D. Barr, Project scientist for the Transients and Pulsars with MeerKAT (TRAPUM) collaboration, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy
Arunima Dutta, PhD Candidate at the Research Department Fundamental Physics in Radio Astronomy, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy
Benjamin Stappers, Professor of Astrophysics, University of Manchester
It’s too heavy to be a neutron star and too light to be a black hole. So what is it?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
