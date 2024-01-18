Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Lawmakers Should Protect Vaccination Mandates, Sex Ed in Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Laura Freeman for Human Rights Watch Cervical cancer should be almost nonexistent, as it's one of the most treatable and preventable cancers. However, women in the United States are still dying at alarming rates. In 2009, the US Congress established January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. This month serves as a public health campaign to educate people who have a cervix about how to take care of it. This includes noticing signs of cervical cancer, getting a vaccination, and checking in with a gynecologist. Most forms of cervical cancer are caused by human papillomavirus…


