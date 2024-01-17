Tolerance.ca
US election 2024: Trump victory in Iowa caucus not as big as he may have hoped – here's why Biden still wants him to get GOP nomination

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Donald Trump may be the GOP’s frontrunner, but there’s a good reason why President Biden wants to face him in November’s presidential election.The Conversation


