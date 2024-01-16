Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Gaddafi Son Wrongfully Held for 8 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, Libya, June 30, 2010. © 2010 REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities should immediately release Hannibal Gaddafi, a son of Libya’s former leader, who has been held in pretrial detention on spurious charges since his arrest in December 2015, Human Rights Watch said today. Nearly 80 percent of Lebanon’s prison population is in pretrial detention, some held for many years and without charge. Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, which oversee prison operations, took custody of Gaddafi…


© Human Rights Watch -
