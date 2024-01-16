Tolerance.ca
Why you may feel depressed and anxious when you're ill – and how to cope with it

By Julie Lasselin, Researcher in Psychoneuroimmunology, Stockholm University
Winter illnesses are all around us at the moment – from the common cold, COVID-19 and flu to strep throat and stomach bugs. All have one thing in common: they can make you feel miserable. These illnesses often come with fatigue, lack of appetite and concentration difficulties. Sufferers often just want to be left alone many people even experience sadness and anxiety.

Researchers have uncovered why that is. When your body is under attack by a pathogen, some of your immune cells recognise the pathogen and take action to eliminate the threat. To be successful, they need to rally other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
