Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Filmmaker Sentenced to Life in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Prison officials outside of Insein prison in Yangon, February 12, 2022.  © 2022 Stringer /AFP via Getty Images On January 10, a Myanmar military court closed to the public sentenced award-winning documentary filmmaker Shin Daewe to life in prison on trumped-up terrorism charges. Her conviction and harsh sentencing is the latest example of the Myanmar junta’s relentless persecution of the media. Police arrested Shin Daewe, 50, on October 15 after finding her with an aerial drone. Though drones are often used by journalists, their possession is illegal in Myanmar. She…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 'giant' of Canadian politics: Ed Broadbent’s mixed legacy on social democracy and free trade
~ What delays to the Artemis II and III missions mean for Canada
~ When it comes to FOMO, in Trinidad & Tobago the struggle is real
~ Wayne LaPierre leaves a financial mess behind at the NRA − on top of the legal one that landed him in court
~ US-UK airstrikes risk strengthening Houthi rebels' position in Yemen and the region
~ How Ecuador went from being Latin America's model of stability to a nation in crisis
~ Four street drugs that could pose the biggest threat to UK public health in 2024
~ Sunak’s plan to overrule courts on Post Office scandal could set a dangerous precedent – but other options would mean stumping up cash
~ BBC's The Traitors: how unconscious biases can impact who you think is guilty
~ South Africa's legal team in the genocide case against Israel has won praise. Who are they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter