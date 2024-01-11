Tolerance.ca
Post Office scandal: what the lack of action tells you about Britain's polarised politics

By Stephen Barber, Professor of Global Affairs, University of East London
It’s hard to hear anything about the Post Office scandal without being outraged at the way innocent people have been treated by a system stacked against them. The bosses of a powerful institution simply didn’t believe and didn’t listen to its people.

More than 700 sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly convicted of theft, false accounting and fraud. Democracies are meant to protect ordinary people from this kind of ordeal, so it’s reasonable to ask why Britain’s political leaders have been so slow to speak up, let alone act.

The answer goes to the heart of the weakness…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
