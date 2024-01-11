Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To protect endangered sharks and rays, scientists are mapping these species' most important locations

By David Shiffman, Faculty Research Associate in Marine Biology, Arizona State University
A new initiative is pinpointing areas in the world’s oceans that are key habitats for sharks and their relatives, so that governments can consider protecting these areas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
