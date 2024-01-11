Tolerance.ca
Blizzards are inescapable − but the most expensive winter storm damage is largely preventable

By Michel Bruneau, Professor of Engineering, University at Buffalo
Costs quickly rise when things go wrong with roads, roofs and power lines. Many of those risks are also avoidable.The Conversation


