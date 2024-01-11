Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: South Africa levels accusations of ‘genocidal conduct’ against Israel at world court

South Africa addressed the UN's highest court on Thursday in a bid to end the mass killing of civilians in Gaza, accusing Israel of carrying out genocide against Palestinians there – a claim that Israel has strongly denied as "baseless".


Read complete article

© United Nations -
