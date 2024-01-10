Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belgium’s Leadership Should Promote Human Rights in China Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during the presentation of the official program of the upcoming Belgian Presidency of the European Union, in Brussels, December 8, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib deserve praise for the country's principled stance over the Gaza hostilities compared to most of its European counterparts. In a visit to China later this week, they should show the same resolve in urging Chinese authorities to end their atrocity crimes and pervasive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
