Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wanting to ‘move on’ is natural – but women’s pandemic experiences can’t be lost to ‘lockdown amnesia’

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Grace O'Leary, Research Fellow, University of Waikato
Mihi Joy Nemani, Senior Lecturer, Te Huataki Waiora School of Health, University of Waikato
Nida Ahmad, Research Fellow, University of Waikato
COVID was a ‘gendered pandemic’, with women carrying very different burdens to men. A three-year New Zealand research project aimed to overcome the urge to forget, and provide lessons for the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Plant roots mysteriously pulsate and we don't know why – but finding out could change the way we grow things
~ Many survivors aren't sure what to do after a sexual assault – here's what you need to know
~ China: Xi's new year's address wasn't a threat against Taiwan – it was a strategic move for legitimacy
~ PhD students' mental health is poor and the pandemic made it worse – but there are coping strategies that can help
~ Encyclopedia Britannica once published a catalogue of humanity’s ‘102 Great Ideas’ – and it created more questions than answers
~ There are more than 300 ways to work flexibly – here are four tips to make it work for you
~ 2023's billion-dollar disasters list shattered the US record with 28 big weather and climate disasters amid Earth's hottest year on record
~ Viruses aren't always harmful. 6 ways they're used in health care and pest control
~ Rent regulations are no silver bullet, but they would help make renting fairer
~ Magazines were supposed to die in the digital age. Why haven't they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter