Wanting to ‘move on’ is natural – but women’s pandemic experiences can’t be lost to ‘lockdown amnesia’
By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Grace O'Leary, Research Fellow, University of Waikato
Mihi Joy Nemani, Senior Lecturer, Te Huataki Waiora School of Health, University of Waikato
Nida Ahmad, Research Fellow, University of Waikato
COVID was a ‘gendered pandemic’, with women carrying very different burdens to men. A three-year New Zealand research project aimed to overcome the urge to forget, and provide lessons for the future.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 9, 2024