3 ways to help your child transition off screens and avoid the dreaded 'tech tantrums'
By Juliana Zabatiero, Research Fellow, Curtin University
Kate Highfield, Associate Professor, Early Childhood Education Academic Lead, University of Canberra
Leon Straker, Professor of Physiotherapy, Curtin University
Susan Edwards, Professor of Education, Australian Catholic University
Many Australian parents worry about how much time their children spend watching screens.
While some time on devices is fine for entertainment and education, we also know it is important children do things away from TVs and devices.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 9, 2024